Armenia remains sole guarantor of Artsakh’s security – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia was and remains the sole guarantor of Artsakh’s security, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told the reporters at the Victory Park of Yerevan.

“The security of the 150 thousand of our compatriots living in Artsakh was and remains the key issue of Nagorno Karabakh conflict for the entire Armenian people. Armenia remains the security guarantor and we have numerous options and tools to ensure it”, Mnatsakanyan said.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan highlighted the triple holiday, noting that the foreign diplomats who visited the Victory Park on May 9 have noted that the events are not just ordinary events, but a real reflection of victory.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan