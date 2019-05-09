Defense Ministry of Armenia aspires for military supremacy, but not just balance – Minister Tonoyan

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan referred to the situation on the border in an interview with reporters at the Victory Park of Yerevan.

“There have been cases of targeting, causing injuries. We adequately responded to that. I link this activation with engineering works from both parts. Following winter, you know, some engineering works take place in spring and the front line activates. The Armed Forces of Armenia continue their duty, ensuring the security of the country”, ARMENPRESS reports Tonoyan as saying.

The Defense Minister reaffirmed his announcement that the Armenian army gets seriously armed. “We have all the opportunities for that”, he said. To the question of a reporter if those actions restores the military balance in the region, Davit Tonoyan answered that the Defense Ministry aspires for supremacy, but not just balance.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan