Artsakh’s President meets Nikol Pashinyan and his wife at Stepanakert airport

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan accompanied by his wife Anahit Sahakyan met on May 9 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan at Stepanakert Airport, who arrived in Artsakh to participate in the festive events of the Victory Day, 27th anniversary Shushi liberation and anniversary of the establishment of the Defense Army of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan