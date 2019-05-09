Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 May

Artsakh’s President meets Nikol Pashinyan and his wife at Stepanakert airport


YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan accompanied by his wife Anahit Sahakyan met on May 9 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan at Stepanakert Airport, who arrived in Artsakh to participate in the festive events of the Victory Day, 27th anniversary Shushi liberation and anniversary of the establishment of the Defense Army of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration