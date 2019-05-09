PM Pashinyan congratulates Armenian people on triple holiday

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the Armenian people on the triple holiday. ARMENPRESS reports the PM posted on his Facebook page a photo of his children near “We are our mountains” monument and wrote, “We congratulate the Armenian people and particularly the heroic people of Artsakh on the occasion of the triple holiday.

Dear people of Artsakh, we love you, are proud of you and bow in front of you.

We bow in front of the holy martyrs”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan