European Stocks - 08-05-19

MOSCOW, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 8 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 0.72% to 12179.93 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.40% to 5417.59 points, British FTSE is up by 0.15% to 7271.00 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.39% to 1233.05 points.




