LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-05-19

LONDON, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is up by 0.08% to $1800.00, copper price is down by 0.84% to $6126.00, lead price is down by 0.53% to $1868.00, nickel price is down by 0.21% to $12025.00, tin price is down by 0.38% to $19450.00, zinc price is down by 1.81% to $2664.00, molybdenum price stood at $27293.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.