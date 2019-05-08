Russia introduces results of recent Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov meeting to OSCE Secretary General

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Russia, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, has introduced the results of the recent meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers held in Moscow in mid-April, as well as the joint statement, to OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters during a press briefing.

“Based on the results of the meeting in Moscow, the interest of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the prospects to establish cooperation in the humanitarian sector has been registered. The talk is about the future stabilization of the situation in the conflict zone, in particular, during agricultural works, the visits of relatives to the persons detained in the territories of the countries, as well as the readiness to start taking practical steps for establishment of contacts between the peoples, including also the mutual visits of media representatives”, Zakharova said.

She added that Thomas Greminger affirmed the OSCE’s commitment to continue providing support to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

At the initiative of Russia, a working meeting between Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov took place on April 15th in Moscow, which was also attended by OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

