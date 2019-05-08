Armenian, Greek and Cypriot FMs to hold first trilateral meeting in early June

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral format consultation was held in Yerevan on May 8 aimed at preparing the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministries of these countries in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia on June 4, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian delegation was led by deputy foreign minister Avet Adonts, the Greek delegation – by Head of the general directorate for political affairs at the foreign ministry Theodoros Georgakelos and the Cypriot delegation – by director general for political affairs at the ministry of foreign affairs George Chacalli.

During the consultation the participants discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest for the three states and outlined the agenda of the upcoming meeting to take place in Nicosia.

The sides expressed satisfaction over the current level of political dialogue between the three countries and welcomed the initiative of passing from the bilateral level to the trilateral format cooperation.

The meeting participants also exchanged views on a number of regional, European and international agenda issues of mutual interest.

On the same day the Greek and Cypriot delegations visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims, as well as toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan