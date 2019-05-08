Pashinyan to depart for Artsakh on May 9

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan will leave for Artsakh on May 9 to participate in the festive events of May triple holiday - the victory of the Great Patriotic War, the Liberation of Shushi and the anniversary of the Artsakh Defense Army’s establishment, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan