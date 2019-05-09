363 veterans of Great Patriotic War living in Armenia, 41 of which women

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. 363 participants of the Great Patriotic War live in Armenia as for April 1, 2019, Chairman of the Union of Veterans of the Republic of Armenia, Colonel Simon Yesayan told ARMENPRESS. He noted that 5-6 veterans are already aged above 100.

Not only men, but also women had an active participation in the Great Patriotic War. “10 thousand Armenian women participated in the Great Patriotic War, 4000 of which from Armenia, the rest from the other 15 Soviet Republics and of course from Artsakh. 41 of the women veterans are alive”, he said.

Simon Yesayan also talked about the problems facing the veterans, particularly healthcare issues, since most of them are bedridden.

74th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War is marked on May 9, 2019.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan