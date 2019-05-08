Armenia’s parliamentary delegation to depart for Artsakh on May 8

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the National Assembly of Armenia led by President of the parliament Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Artsakh, Stepanakert on May 8 to participate in the festive events of May triple holiday - the victory of the Great Patriotic War, the Liberation of Shushi and the anniversary of the Artsakh Defense Army’s establishment, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan