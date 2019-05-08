Awarding ceremony held at Artsakh President’s residence on the occasion of May triple holiday

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. On the Victory Day, the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the liberation of Shushi, a solemn awarding ceremony was held at the President's Residence of Artsakh on May 8, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In recognition of a noteworthy contribution in defending the Homeland, courage and bravery shown in defending the Artsakh Republic state border and in battles defending the Motherland, in recognition of the services rendered to the Artsakh Republic and the efficient and committed professional conduct, a group of servicemen of the Defense Army, war volunteers and police veterans was honored with high state awards.

In his remarks President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan highlighted that the 9th of May is one of the critical chapters of our millennia-long history, penned with combined efforts of Armenians all over the world, and has become a symbol of the heroism and unity, perseverance and unshakeable will of the Armenian people.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Speaker of Parliament Ashot Ghulyan, defense minister Karen Abrahamyan and other officials were present at the event.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



