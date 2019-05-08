Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-05-19

YEREVAN, 8 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.32 drams to 481.96 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.31 drams to 539.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.39 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.52 drams to 627.95 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 54.22 drams to 19852.67 drams. Silver price up by 2.87 drams to 229.8 drams. Platinum price up by 256.72 drams to 13496.47 drams.