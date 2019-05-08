Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission to hold session in Yerevan in June

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. A session of the Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission is expected to be held in Armenia this year in June, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s press conference. He informed that it is planned to hold a business forum.

“I have put a task to bring the roads from Bagratashen to Yerevan to the highest quality. The roads must be in normal condition in order for that trade turnover to take place. We are constantly discussing with our partners of the South-Caucasus Railway CJSC the quality of railway communication, the tariff policy. We must create a field for the businessmen to work”, the Armenian PM said.

