Pashinyan’s May 8 news conference breaks previous records with 5,5 hour span

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The May 8 news conference of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his 1st year in office lasted an outstanding 5 hours 30 minutes, exceeding the Armenian leader’s previous 4 similar press briefings.

Pashinyan began the news conference by presented 100 reforms that have taken place during his term in office, and then answered more than 60 questions of reporters.

Journalists asked the Prime Minister about domestic and foreign policy, ongoing legal-judiciary issues, the NK conflict settlement negotiations, border tension and other topics.

The press conference began at 10:30 and only at 16:00 the Prime Minister left the venue in order to go to parliament for a Q&A with lawmakers.

He noted that he would’ve wanted the press conference to last longer.

“The press conference of my dreams would be when the last reporter would leave the venue, no one will be left except me,” he said.

He said he intends to organize future similar news conferences in provinces, Shirak being the likely first location.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan