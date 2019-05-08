Armenian PM to meet with Chinese President in near future

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says Armenia should be more ambitious in relations with China.

During today’s press conference with reporters in Yerevan, the PM said he is planning to visit China soon where he will meet with the country’s leadership.

“I will meet with the President and the Prime Minister of China. We will also take part in the Asian Civilization forum”, the Armenian PM said.

He added that this visit is a good chance in terms of boosting the Armenian-Chinese relations.

