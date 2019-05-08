Armenian PM to meet with Chinese President in near future
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says Armenia should be more ambitious in relations with China.
During today’s press conference with reporters in Yerevan, the PM said he is planning to visit China soon where he will meet with the country’s leadership.
“I will meet with the President and the Prime Minister of China. We will also take part in the Asian Civilization forum”, the Armenian PM said.
He added that this visit is a good chance in terms of boosting the Armenian-Chinese relations.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 17:12 Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission to hold session in Yerevan in June
- 17:00 Pashinyan’s May 8 news conference breaks previous records with 5,5 hour span
- 16:06 Armenian PM to meet with Chinese President in near future
- 15:42 Armenia tries to establish new level relations with United States, says Pashinyan
- 14:44 Armenia to become world’s first country to switch government fleet to solely electric cars
- 14:44 President Armen Sarkissian meets Chairman and members of Board of Chamber of Advocates
- 14:39 Armenian PM considers work as the key to solving poverty issue in the country
- 14:38 President Sarkissian meets with teaching staff of Russian-Armenian University
- 14:36 PM reiterates Prosecutor General’s reaction to Artsakh’s Kocharyan petition
- 14:32 Russian President to arrive in Armenia on October 1
- 14:02 ‘If one of my family members becomes millionaire during my tenure, I should be in jail next day’, says Armenian PM
- 13:42 USAID and Armenian government extend two bilateral agreements to advance U.S.-Armenia strategic dialogue
- 13:39 Defense minister Tonoyan assesses situation in Armenia-Azerbaijan border as relatively stable
- 13:37 Pashinyan rules out formation of separate wings inside the government
- 13:15 President Sarkissian meets with representatives of NAS Institute of Philosophy, Sociology and Law
- 13:08 Sides should remain committed to Vienna statement on strengthening ceasefire regime – Armenian PM
- 12:52 Pashinyan rejects existence of “Super-Prime Ministerial” system in Armenia
- 12:30 Yerevan removes Russian figure skater’s name from sports school in protest of “anti-Armenian” step
- 12:17 Armenia, Russia continue discussions on coordination of draft general scheme of gas supply until 2030
- 12:17 Economic monopolies are eliminated, Armenian PM on 1st year in office
- 12:06 Hundreds of thousands receive pay raise during Pashinyan administration
- 11:55 From updated diet to upgraded equipment and new armaments, Pashinyan reports 1-year reforms in military
- 11:54 Immigration trends continue in Armenia
- 11:41 “Vaccinations save lives” – Armenia’s Healthcare Minister gets Gardasil HPV shot live on air
- 11:34 Armenia, EU discuss programs worth 20 million Euros
- 11:19 Armenia debt-to-GDP ratio improving, says PM
- 11:11 2019 budget revenues to be overfulfilled in Armenia by 62 billion drams rather than 40 billion AMD
- 10:59 49 businesses granted tax privileges, multi-billion drams investments underway – PM on 1st year in office
- 10:40 7 tourists die in avalanche in Altai mountains
- 10:19 Parliament completely adopts bill on changing government’s composition
- 10:05 Armenia briefs USA on NK approaches, stance
- 10:00 Parliament session continues – LIVE
- 09:56 Delegation of Dassault Systèmes to visit Armenia at the invitation of President Sarkissian
- 09:55 70-year-old German national dies in Armenian countryside
- 09:38 Slovakia ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
14:15, 05.06.2019
Viewed 1985 times Armenia’s Srbuk rocks in sexy knee-high boots and micro-dress at first Eurovision rehearsal
21:12, 05.06.2019
Viewed 1903 times 2 Armenians injured as a result of bombing a village in Kessab
19:31, 05.03.2019
Viewed 1882 times UAE State Minister satisfied with agreements reached in Yerevan – PM Pashinyan receives Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh
11:35, 05.01.2019
Viewed 1387 times Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople files official request to Governor of Istanbul regarding election of new patriarch
15:23, 05.03.2019
Viewed 1369 times Missing Polish tourist found safe and sound in Armenian town