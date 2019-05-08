President Armen Sarkissian meets Chairman and members of Board of Chamber of Advocates

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the Chairman and members of the Board of the Chamber of Advocates, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the reforms carried out in judicial and education systems, as well as the issues on supplementing the state and judicial system with highly qualified personnel.

The President listened to the opinions of the guests on the candidates for the position of the judge of the Constitutional Court.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan