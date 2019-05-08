Armenian PM considers work as the key to solving poverty issue in the country

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan considers work as a real way of overcoming poverty in the country.

During today’s press conference the PM brought his example and stated that he has passed through all social thresholds of each citizen of Armenia, except from wealth. “I have never been rich, but I overcame my poverty with my work”, he said.

The PM said the government should encourage the people so that they have a chance to work. “Currently we are providing opportunities to the people”, he said.

Touching upon the use of the international practice, Pashinyan said the international experience can be viewed as knowledge and Armenia can create its own one based on that.

