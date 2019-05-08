President Sarkissian meets with teaching staff of Russian-Armenian University
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the teaching staff of the Institute of Law and Politics of the Russian-Armenian University, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The meeting touched upon the reforms carried out in judicial and education systems, as well as the issues on supplementing the state and judicial system with highly qualified personnel.
The President listened to the opinions of the guests on the candidates for the position of the judge of the Constitutional Court.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
