Russian President to arrive in Armenia on October 1

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Armenia on October 1, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s press conference in Yerevan.

“Not only the President of Russia, but also the leaders of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union will arrive in Armenia for the EAEU Supreme Economic Council’s session. It’s a very important event in Armenia and a very pleasant occasion to see our partners in Yerevan”, he said.

The Armenian PM also informed that working dialogues will also take place on the sidelines of this event.

