‘If one of my family members becomes millionaire during my tenure, I should be in jail next day’, says Armenian PM

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. All former officials in Armenia should answer one question: how it happened that a soldier in the army had no underwear, but his family members and relatives became millionaires, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s press conference.

“If it turns out that any of my family members has become a millionaire during my tenure, I must appear in jail the next day. All businesses would like me to be a “shareholder”. Is it normal for us that a son of an official runs a business and becomes a millionaire? It’s very important for these issues to be in our agenda, and there will be no doubt with their solutions. Everything must be within the law”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan