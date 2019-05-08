Defense minister Tonoyan assesses situation in Armenia-Azerbaijan border as relatively stable
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan says the situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable.
“I assess the situation as relatively stable, all actions are being taken to avoid problems”, he told reporters in Yerablur military pantheon.
Asked how he reacts to the petition for giving legal status to the Armenia-Artsakh strategic alliance, the minister said it is more of a political process. “I wouldn’t like to give an assessment, but all this exists in my heart”, he said.
On May 7 the Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance forum was held in Stepanakert with the agenda to raise the legal relations of the two republics to a new level. The process on signing a comprehensive partnership agreement between the two Armenian states has launched during the forum.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- Artsakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijani fire still in critical condition
- Artsakh soldier shot, wounded by Azerbaijani ceasefire breach
- Azerbaijani forces fire over 3000 shots at Artsakh positions
- Armenian servicemen injured by Azerbaijani fire taken to Yerevan
- UPDATED:Armenia soldier survives headshot as Azerbaijani military opens cross-border gunfire
at Tavush Province