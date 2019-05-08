President Sarkissian meets with representatives of NAS Institute of Philosophy, Sociology and Law

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with a group of representatives of the Institute of Philosophy, Sociology and Law of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, as well as the lawyer’s community, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the reforms carried out in judicial and education systems, as well as the issues on supplementing the state and judicial system with highly qualified personnel.

The President listened to the opinions of the guests on the candidates for the position of the judge of the Constitutional Court.

