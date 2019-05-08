Sides should remain committed to Vienna statement on strengthening ceasefire regime – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan commented on the recent incidents that are taking place in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact as a result of which Armenian soldiers have been wounded by the Azerbaijani fire.

During today’s press conference with reporters in Yerevan, the Armenian PM said in general certain tension is noticed in the past two months. “But I want to state that stability and relative calm, overall, is maintained. We are in the following situation: you know that communication has been established between me and the Azerbaijani president. At this stage I am trying to understand what is happening, we exchange information, our concerns, but of course, as always there are mutual accusations there. I hope we will be able to understand the situation, what is happening and why. I wish speedy recovery to our wounded soldiers”, Pashinyan said.

He emphasized that the sides should remain committed to the Vienna statement, and they have recorded there that the ceasefire should be maintained and strengthened. “But now we need to understand what is happening, why it is happening, whether one of the sides has ordered to destabilize the situation, but if not, then why the situation is destabilizing? Although I wouldn’t call it destabilization, yes, certain incidents are being registered in some days. The Azerbaijani side is also transferring some information to us noting that they are also concerned, incidents are taking place, I state that there are mutual accusations, and now we need to understand, we also are trying to ensure this communication via the personal representative of the OSCE Secretary General, and will draw our conclusions based on this”, he said.

The Armenian PM noted that in the past 25 years Azerbaijan is preparing intensively for war. According to him, this exists, has not changed, and as long as the issue is not solved, this behavior will not change. “This means that we all, including me, the defense minister and the chief of the general staff of the Armed Forces, have taken into consideration this information”, Pashinyan said.

On April 30 an Armenian soldier has been wounded by the shot fired from the Azerbaijani side. On April 4 another soldier received a gunshot wound by the Azerbaijani shooting.

