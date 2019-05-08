Armenia, Russia continue discussions on coordination of draft general scheme of gas supply until 2030

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Russian continue the discussions on the coordination of the main gas supply scheme until 2030, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters at a press conference in Yerevan.

“The discussions and talks continue. We have clearly expressed our position and hope that we will be able to reach an agreement with our Russian partners”, the Armenian PM said.

Earlier first deputy chief of staff of the Russian government Sergei Prikhodko stated that Russia and Armenia plan to coordinate the general scheme of gas supply until 2030. “Our countries play great attention to cooperation in the gas sector. Both current and future topics are being developed. For instance, there is an agreement to coordinate a draft general scheme of gas supply and gasification to Armenia until 2030”, he said.

Russia-Armenia gas supply deal expired on December 31, 2018. Currently an additional deal is operating between Gazprom Export and Gazprom Armenia, and the gas tariff for Armenia for 2019 is being determined according to this deal.

