Hundreds of thousands receive pay raise during Pashinyan administration

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 1650 employees of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant have received an average of 16% salary raise, and soon the government will also raise the wages of nearly 650 employees of the High Voltage Electric Networks of Armenia, the electricity distributor, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on his 1st year in office, presenting the reforms and changes during the period.

He also noted that the salaries of 209,000 people have also been raised as a result of the 2018 July 1 changes in the accumulative pension system, and the salaries of an additional 200,000 people will be raised as a result of the adoption of the new Tax Code.

During the 1st year in office, the Pashinyan government has also raised the pensions for 85,000 pensioners to overcome poverty.

“From July 1, 2018, and then from January 1, 2019, more than 10,000 primary healthcare providers received 30% raise in salaries. 15,000 state primary healthcare providers in Yerevan and provinces have been included in the social package and will benefit from the healthcare component,” he said.

Nikol Pashinyan added that they’ve also raised salaries in a number of universities, and nearly 2600 lecturers are now receiving higher wages.

An additional 530 governmental employees in environmental agencies have received an average of 40% raise, and in some cases 100% raise, he said.

The government has increased the salaries in other governmental agencies also, such as the Zvartnots Aero-Meteorological Center.

