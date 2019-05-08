Immigration trends continue in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The number of people who returned to Armenia in 2018 has exceeded the number of those who left the country by 15.313 people, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters during today’s press conference, stating that this is the first such case in the past 12 years.

“According to the data of Eurostat, in 2018 the number of the Armenian citizens seeking asylum from the EU states has decreased more than three times. Last year 2190 citizens of Armenia have applied for asylum to the EU, meanwhile, this number was 6805 people in 2017”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The immigration trends continue. The number of citizens, who returned to Armenia in the first quarter of 2017, surpassed those who left the country by 2536 people.

“Here, I would like to talk about a nuance: when last time I released such a figure, there were concerns according to which there are illegal migrants from other countries and etc. In the first quarter of 2019 nearly 3000 such migrants left Armenia. Moreover, we haven’t taken any repressive measures”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan