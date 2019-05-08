Armenia, EU discuss programs worth 20 million Euros

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The roadmap for the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is at the final agreement stage with the European Union: the roadmap includes 205 actions in justice, transport, energy, environment, protection of consumer rights, migration and other areas, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s press conference.

He added that the EU has expressed its satisfaction over the draft roadmap as a good starting point for the implementation of the CEPA.

“3 agreements, worth 34.5 million Euros, have been signed in the fields of education, justice and economic relations under the EU’s 2017 action plan within the frames of the Armenia-EU partnership. 2 agreements, worth 36 million Euros, have been signed in areas of strengthening democracy and territorial development under the EU’s 2018 action plan within the frames of the Armenia-EU cooperation. Another programs worth 20 million Euros are at the discussion stage”, the PM said.

