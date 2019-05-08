7 tourists die in avalanche in Altai mountains

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. A tourist group consisting of nine people got into an avalanche in the Altai mountains on May 6, seven people died, the two tourists survived, the Russian emergency situations ministry told TASS.

“On May 6, an avalanche went down in the South Chuya Range area. Seven people died, two surviving members of the group got to the village of Kosh-Agach today. They were unable to report the accident earlier, as there was no connection there [in the mountains]. A helicopter carrying rescuers from Gorno-Altaisk is leaving for the scene to conduct a search operation and recover tourists from the avalanche”, the ministry said.

The tourist group was from Novosibirsk.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan