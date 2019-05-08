Delegation of Dassault Systèmes to visit Armenia at the invitation of President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkssian, the delegation of famous French company, Dassault Systèmes, including Vice President Christian Nardin and Senior Director, Global Academia Programs, Xavier Fouger, will arrive in Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During his working visits in France in November 2018 and February 2019 the Armenian President had meetings with the company executives proposing to consider the cooperation opportunities. The sides highlighted the great cooperation potential in education, science and technologies and expressed readiness to implement joint programs, as well as agreed over the visit of the company representatives to Armenia.

Thus, turning this agreement into reality, the delegation of the Dassault Systèmes, will arrive in Armenia on May 9. The company representatives will meet with President Armen Sarkissian, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, will visit the Yerevan State University, the French University of Armenia, Ayb School, Quantum College, Synopsys Armenia, TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, PicsArt and Betconstruct offices. They will also meet with the IT company representatives during which the opportunities to implement joint projects in Armenia by the company will be discussed.

Dassault Systèmes is a subsidiary of the Dassault Group created in 1981. It develops and markets PLM software and services that support industrial processes by providing a 3D vision of the entire lifecycle of products from conception to maintenance.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan