70-year-old German national dies in Armenian countryside

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. A German citizen has died near Khor Virap Monastery in Armenia’s Ararat Province, police said.

Authorities described the incident as a “sudden death”, indicating that foul-play wasn’t involved.

Police said the 70-year-old German national was dead on arrival at the Vedi Medical Center on May 4.

Police are investigating the incident.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan