Parliament session continues – LIVE
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia continues its four-day sitting.
A number of issues are included in today’s session agenda.
The MPs will debate the bill on making amendments and changes in the Tax Code.
Several bills, which were discussed during yesterday’s session, will be put up to voting.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 10:59 49 businesses granted tax privileges, multi-billion drams investments underway – PM on 1st year in office
- 10:40 7 tourists die in avalanche in Altai mountains
- 10:19 Parliament completely adopts bill on changing government’s composition
- 10:05 Armenia briefs USA on NK approaches, stance
- 10:00 Parliament session continues – LIVE
- 09:56 Delegation of Dassault Systèmes to visit Armenia at the invitation of President Sarkissian
- 09:55 70-year-old German national dies in Armenian countryside
- 09:38 Slovakia ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
- 09:10 Artsakh prepares for May 9 celebrations
- 09:00 European Stocks - 07-05-19
- 08:59 US stocks down - 07-05-19
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-05-19
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 07-05-19
- 08:55 Oil Prices Down - 07-05-19
- 05.07-21:10 Armenia. Silicon Valley of Caucasus – Arte.TV about development of IT sector in Armenia
- 05.07-20:04 USA rules out use of force in conflict settlements – U.S. Department of State official
- 05.07-19:09 Deputy Assistant Secretary of State satisfied with meeting with Armenian PM
- 05.07-18:58 NSS Armenia exposes case of espionage for Azerbaijan
- 05.07-17:18 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-05-19
- 05.07-17:16 Asian Stocks - 07-05-19
- 05.07-17:09 PM Nikol Pashinyan invites South Korean President to visit Armenia
- 05.07-17:07 Kocharyan petition is misaddressed, General Prosecution tells Artsakh’s President
- 05.07-16:40 ‘Armenian revolution was romanticism’s triumph over pragmatism’ – Pashinyan
- 05.07-16:23 Yerevan airport to resume full operations with new runway nearing completion
- 05.07-16:15 Qatar likely to open embassy in Armenia
- 05.07-16:09 Ameriabank, Citibank and Asian Development Bank expand cooperation in trade finance
- 05.07-16:08 Armenian minister holds meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State
- 05.07-16:06 Families of Aeroflot Flight 1492 crash victims to receive 9 million rubles
- 05.07-15:43 President Sarkissian receives families of pilots fallen at Artsakh liberation war
- 05.07-14:56 Armenian deputy FM holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Korea
- 05.07-14:31 PM hails “successful” start of economic revolution, signals more than $100,000,000 capital spending in 2019
- 05.07-14:26 Armenian PM plans to take two-day vacation in early June
- 05.07-14:22 PM pays surprise visit to Public Radio on Radio Day
- 05.07-14:03 Two Reuters reporters released from jail in Myanmar
- 05.07-14:01 Lavrov, Pompeo agree to meet in Sochi on May 14
14:15, 05.06.2019
Viewed 1877 times Armenia’s Srbuk rocks in sexy knee-high boots and micro-dress at first Eurovision rehearsal
19:31, 05.03.2019
Viewed 1841 times UAE State Minister satisfied with agreements reached in Yerevan – PM Pashinyan receives Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh
21:12, 05.06.2019
Viewed 1807 times 2 Armenians injured as a result of bombing a village in Kessab
11:35, 05.01.2019
Viewed 1366 times Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople files official request to Governor of Istanbul regarding election of new patriarch
15:23, 05.03.2019
Viewed 1353 times Missing Polish tourist found safe and sound in Armenian town