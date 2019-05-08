Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 May

Parliament session continues – LIVE


YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia continues its four-day sitting.

A number of issues are included in today’s session agenda.

The MPs will debate the bill on making amendments and changes in the Tax Code.

Several bills, which were discussed during yesterday’s session, will be put up to voting.

