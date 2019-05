Slovakia ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Slovakia has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine, former Ambassador to Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Tigran Seyranyan said on Twitter.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

So far, the Agreement has been ratified by Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, UK, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Romania, Germany, Finland, Hungary and Sweden. The CEPA has also been ratified by Armenia.

