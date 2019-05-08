LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-05-19
LONDON, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.69% to $1798.50, copper price down by 0.04% to $6178.00, lead price down by 0.84% to $1878.00, nickel price down by 1.47% to $12050.00, tin price up by 1.43% to $19525.00, zinc price down by 1.74% to $2713.00, molybdenum price up by 0.65% to $27293.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
