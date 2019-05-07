USA rules out use of force in conflict settlements – U.S. Department of State official

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State George Kent reaffirmed the position of the USA, according to which use of force or the threat to use it should be ruled out when settling conflicts, ARMENPRESS reports George Kent told during a press conference on May 7.

“In terms of regional security we expect and hope that all countries will peacefully co-exist with their neighbors. For that very reason we are a Co-chair country of the OSCE Minsk Group and we work with Armenia and Azerbaijan to help them to find a peaceful settlement to Nagorno Karabakh conflict. We, as an OSCE member state, like the South Caucasian countries, have reached a consent over that use of force or the threat to use it should be ruled out. We have also agreed upon the principles of territorial integrity and determining their future by peoples”, he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan