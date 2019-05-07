Deputy Assistant Secretary of State satisfied with meeting with Armenian PM

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State George Kent assesses the meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan as productive, ARMENPRESS reports George Kent told during a press conference on May 7.

“This was my 2nd meeting with PM Pashinyan. It was a very productive meeting. We discussed all the directions of our partnership. We talked about the development of Armenia, also referred to security issues and Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The other representatives of our delegation met with different ministers and all the issues of our cooperation were discussed”, he said.

The Deputy Assistant Secretary of State is in Armenia to attend the 1st session of Armenian-US strategic dialogue.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan