NSS Armenia exposes case of espionage for Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia has exposed a case of espionage conducted by the intelligence services of Azerbaijan.

ARMENPRESS report NSS Armenia informs that under the order of the intelligence services of the Republic of Azerbaijan an unidentified person presenting himself as an official of the National Security Service of Armenia on a secret task in Turkey persuaded an Armenian citizen to provide him information on military regiments and weapons of Armenia, including photos, promising job promotion for that. The unidentified person working for Azerbaijani intelligence provided the Armenian citizen with a photo camera, following which under the operative surveillance of the NSS Armenia the citizen of Armenia gathered information elaborated by the NSS Armenia during the period of 2011-2018 and delivered it to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A criminal case has been initiated.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan