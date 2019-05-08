Artsakh prepares for May 9 celebrations

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. May 9 is not only the day of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, but also the day of the liberation of Shushi and the creation of the Defense Army of Artsakh. On that day various celebrations are being held in Artsakh.

Davit Babayan, spokesperson of the President of Artsakh, told ARMENPRESS that this year on May 9 traditional events will take place in the Republic of Artsakh. “The day will start with the national march from the center of Stepanakert to the memorial complex where flowers and wreaths will be laid on the tombs of the victims of the Great Patriotic War and the Artsakh liberation war, then the march will continue to the tank memorial in Shushi, and again flowers will be laid on the memorial of Commander Vazgen Sargsyan”, he said.

Concert will take place in Stepanakert in the evening.

Davit Babayan informed that every year Artsakh hosts foreign guests on the occasion of this day. “This year as well there will be guests from abroad. Guests are also expected from Armenia and Diaspora. We expect the visit of the leadership of Armenia, as well as other political figures”, he added.

The Armenian government informed that on May 9 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Artsakh.

The office of the 3rd President of Armenia reported that Serzh Sargsyan will pay tribute to the memory of Armenians fallen during the Artsakh war and will participate in the victory day celebrations together with the people of Artsakh.

The liberation of Shushi became a turning point in the Karabakh war and outlined the path for future victories. 27 years ago on May 9, the Armenian forces accomplished the mission “Wedding in the Mountains”, liberating Shushi. During the night of May 8, at 2:30, after capturing military positions of Kirs and taking under control the Lachin- Shushi road, the Armenian forces entered Shushi. The Armenian flag is raised at the top of the St. Ghazanchetsots Cathedral (Cathedral of Christ the Holy Savior), marking the liberation of Shushi.

The anniversary of the establishment of the Defense Army of Artsakh Republic is also celebrated on May 9. The Defense Army was created on May 5, 1992.

Reported by Ani Danielyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan