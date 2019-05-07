Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-05-19

YEREVAN, 7 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.35 drams to 481.64 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.73 drams to 539.53 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.38 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.21 drams to 630.47 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 14.38 drams to 19798.45 drams. Silver price вup by 0.16 drams to 226.93 drams. Platinum price вup by 9.62 drams to 13239.75 drams.