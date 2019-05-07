PM Nikol Pashinyan invites South Korean President to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting today with outgoing South Korean Ambassador Woo Yoon-keun, the PM’s office said in a news release.

The PM praised the ambassador’s active and productive activities in Armenia and wished good luck in his future career. Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the continuous development of the Armenian-South Korean relations, emphasizing that the Government of Armenia is interested in enhancing ties in different sectors. The Armenian PM also attached importance to organizing mutual high-level visits and asked the ambassador to convey to the President of South Korea his invitation to visit Armenia.

The Republic of Korea Ambassador thanked for the close cooperation and added that his Government is also attaching importance to developing partnership with Armenia, both at governmental and parliamentary levels.

The outgoing ambassador noted that in recent years bilateral cooperation in tourism and humanitarian fields is actively developing. According to him, the number of tourists from South Korea who visited Armenia in 2018 doubled against 2017, exceeding 7000.

Pashinyan noted that Armenia has entered a new and important phase, and the Government’s objective is to carry out an economic revolution in the country. The Armenian PM found the South Korean economic development experience interesting and expressed hope for cooperation in this direction also. Nikol Pashinyan added that the ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia also contribute to improving the business climate, and highlighted the development and enhancement of business ties in terms of boosting economic cooperation between Armenia and South Korea.

Other cooperation-related issues were also discussed at the meeting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan