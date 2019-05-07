‘Armenian revolution was romanticism’s triumph over pragmatism’ – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Velvet Revolution was romanticism’s triumph over pragmatism – this is how Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described the developments in Armenia in an interview with the Russian RBK on the first anniversary of the 2018 events.

RBK’s Ilya Doronov released a preview from an exclusive interview with Pashinyan that will be available on May 13th.

At one point in the preview the PM is heard saying that they spent 200,000$ on the Armenian Revolution, referring to the spending of donations to their movement which he had earlier released in a detailed report.

The small preview shows the Armenian PM and the interviewer walking around Yerevan, entering a convenience store and joking.

“Are these cashiers or the prime minister’s bodyguards” – the interviewer jokingly asks Pashinyan at the supermarket. Pashinyan smilingly answers that they are real cashiers.

PM Pashinyan also talks about Russian President Vladimir Putin in the interview, noting that he has very good relations with him. This part of the interview was released earlier on April 23, where the Armenian PM was giving advice to new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on how to build relations with Putin. “I don’t think it will be difficult for Zelensky to work with Putin, there is one condition here, you must be maximally honest. One should simply be honest and frank,” the PM said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan