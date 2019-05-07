Yerevan airport to resume full operations with new runway nearing completion

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The restored runway of the Zvartnots International Airport will be commissioned from May 16th, once again resuming 24/7 arrivals and departures from the Yerevan airport.

From April 1 to May 15th the airport is serving only nighttime flights due to the construction work.

The new 3850 meter long and 56 meter wide runway costs 12,000,000 dollars.

The tarmac’s lifecycle is expected to be at least 15 years, according to Zvartnots Airport Technical Manager Ashot Mirzoyan.

He said they use polymer materials for better quality. Construction works featured state-of-the-art German equipment.

As of May 7, 2850 meters of the tarmac is already finished, he said.

The last time the runway was renovated was in 2003.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan