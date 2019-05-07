Qatar likely to open embassy in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Qatar Gegham Gharibjanyan presented his credentials to Emir Tamim ben Hamad Al Thani, the foreign ministry said.

The Emir of Qatar was pleased over Armenia’s opening of an embassy in their country and assured that soon they too will address the issue of opening an embassy in Yerevan. The Emir congratulated the Armenian Ambassador and wished good luck, expressing hope that the Qatari-Armenian relations will develop and record progress.

Ambassador Gharibjanyan thanked the Emir and assured that he will continue maximal efforts for the deepening of bilateral relations and enhancement of cooperation agenda.

The ambassador conveyed greetings on behalf of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, wishing the Qatari nation further progress and welfare. The Emir of Qatar, in turn, also conveyed greetings to the Armenian President, emphasizing their personal and official close cooperation.

