Armenian minister holds meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan received the US delegation led by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations David Meale, the ministry told Armenpress.

Introducing the Armenian government’s priorities aimed at economic development and progress, the minister highlighted the field of high technologies, stating that the government attaches great importance to the development of the sector.

Hakob Arshakyan also highlighted Armenia’s technological potential, the unique abilities and skills of the Armenian specialists in artificial intelligence, mathematics, physics and other areas.

In his turn David Meale thanked for comprehensive introduction and stated that the US side is interested in the technological developments of Armenia and is ready to cooperate.

During the meeting the participants discussed the opportunities to cooperate in a number of directions.

The sides also touched upon the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019 which will take place in Armenia on October 6-9.

