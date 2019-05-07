Families of Aeroflot Flight 1492 crash victims to receive 9 million rubles

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Families of the victims of the Aeroflot Flight 1492 May 5, 2019 disaster will receive 9,000,000 rubles compensations each, Russia’s Transportation Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said at a recent Cabinet meeting.

In addition, Aeroflot will pay 1,000,000 rubles to survivors who didn’t need hospitalization, he said.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100, operating Flight 1492 en route from Moscow to Murmansk, returned to Sheremetyevo shortly after take-off, bouncing on landing and causing the landing gear to collapse. The aircraft caught fire and slid on its belly to a standstill. Out of the 78 occupants onboard, 41 were killed.

