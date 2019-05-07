Armenian deputy FM holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Korea

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian deputy minister of foreign affairs Avet Adonts received Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Armenia Woo Yoon-keun (residence in Moscow) on the occasion of the completion of diplomatic mission, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The deputy FM thanked the Ambassador for the activity aimed at further expanding and deepening the Armenian-Korean relations. Avet Adonts wished success to the Ambassador in his future activities.

Ambassador of Korea expressed confidence that the relations between the two countries will continue developing for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan