PM hails “successful” start of economic revolution, signals more than $100,000,000 capital spending in 2019

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The most important global problems that Armenian citizens are concerned about are connected with growth of economic opportunities, welfare and income, PM Nikol Pashinyan said live on air during a special program of Radionews. The PM was paying an unannounced visit to the Public Radio headquarter on the occasion of Radio Day.

“Certain steps regarding this all have already been done in the past and will continue being done in the future too. We are planning to increase the salaries of the military and teachers, and this year we plan more than 100 million dollars in capital spending, which in our calculations must boost the economy,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister the economic activity indicator is quite stable, and the most important objective is to boost the economy through large-scale capital spending, in order for the people to feel growth of income and welfare.

“During this one year the income, salary and pension of numerous people grew. This is the beginning of the path, and we are in a very good starting position. We can say for the record that the first most-active phase of the economic revolution is a success,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan