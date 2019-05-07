Armenian PM plans to take two-day vacation in early June

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will take a two-day vacation in early June.

“I am planning to leave for vacation in the first days of June. I didn’t manage to be cut off from a working environment since March 31 up to now, perhaps, the New Year holidays were the main exception, but they also have their difficulties”, he said during his visit to the Public Radio on Radio Day.

Talking about his upcoming press conference on May 8, the PM said he will start the press conference by releasing 100 facts about new Armenia which aims at showing the changes that have taken place in the country. “After that the reporters will decide what I should talk about”, he added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan