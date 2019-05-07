Lavrov, Pompeo agree to meet in Sochi on May 14
YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed to meet in Sochi on May 14, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.
“Talks between Lavrov and Pompeo are scheduled to take place in Sochi on May 14”, the source said, adding that “the parties made the agreement at their meeting in Finland”.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
