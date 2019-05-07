Armenian, Chinese foreign ministries hold political consultations in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Political consultations were held between the foreign ministries of Armenia and China in Yerevan, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Chinese delegation was led by Guo Zhijun, advisor at the department of Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the ministry of foreign affairs.

The Armenian delegation was led by head of the MFA department of Asian, African and Oceanian countries Areg Hovhannisyan.

During the consultations the sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral interest, including expanding and deepening the political dialogue and mutual visits, as well as cooperation in international organizations. They also exchanged views on the cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and regional issues.

The sides also praised the fact that during 2019 positive developments have been outlined in terms of the entry of the Armenian winemaking production to the Chinese market and etc.

The Chinese delegation also had a meeting with deputy FM of Armenia Avet Adonts.

